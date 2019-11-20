Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

A HEARING in the sentencing of a Bangalow man who raped dogs and committed a spate of other offences is expected to go ahead next month despite a disagreement of facts.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 43, pleaded guilty to 96 of the 221 charges against him in July.

Those charges spanned allegations from 2009 to 2017.

The 96 charges Sellenthin will be sentenced on included bestiality, producing and possessing child abuse material, aggravated break and enter, aggravated indecent assault, theft, procuring child abuse material, stalking or intimidation, entering a dwelling with intent and failing to comply with his reporting conditions.

Sellenthin, who remains in custody, had previously admitted to having intercourse with a golden retriever and another dog in his Bangalow home on 19 occasions.

When the matter went before Lismore District Court on Monday, the court heard the prosecution and defence were still working to finalise a statement of agreed facts of the "fairly complex indictment".

"The parties are still talking, and I expect there to be an agreement of facts soon," the Crown prosecutor said.

Sellenthin's sentencing hearing is set to take place on December 18 in Lismore District Court.