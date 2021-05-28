Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man will front court on Friday. Picture: Che Chorley
The man will front court on Friday. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Man had 10,000 child abuse files: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
28th May 2021 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM

A 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences after police allegedly found more than 10,000 child abuse files on his devices.

Northern Territory Police and Australian Federal Police searched the man’s home on Friday where they found a mobile phone, table and laptop which all allegedly contained child abuse material.

NT Police said the man had also allegedly engaged in the trading of child abuse material through the use of an encrypted application, and possessed “more than 10,000 child abuse files through encrypted file storage platforms”.

The 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences. Picture: Che Chorley
The 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences. Picture: Che Chorley

The man has been charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material, one count of possessing child pornography material, three counts of solicit child abuse material, and one count of accessing child abuse material.

He remains in custody and will front Katherine Local Court on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lawson said NT Police and the AFP would continue to bring those allegedly involved in child abuse to justice.

“We will continue to go to great lengths to identify and arrest those who believe that they can hide behind encryption and the anonymity of the internet to commit these abhorrent crimes,” Senior Sergeant Lawson said.

“International collaboration is key to bringing these people before the courts.”

Originally published as Man had 10,000 child abuse files: cops

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New driver reviver stop at tourist info centre

        Premium Content New driver reviver stop at tourist info centre

        News Following a public forum last week, Rocky council will consider locations for a custom-built truck stop on the new Ring Road.

        • 28th May 2021 2:00 PM
        Sacred drink leads to healing dance at historic hall

        Premium Content Sacred drink leads to healing dance at historic hall

        News Sacred cacao: “It’s very feminine and gentle, a vibration which goes straight to...

        • 28th May 2021 2:00 PM
        New playground set to be built at Rocky park

        Premium Content New playground set to be built at Rocky park

        News “Little explorers will be able to walk the plank, crawl through the tunnel, climb...

        CQ woman busted with marijuana twice in a month

        Premium Content CQ woman busted with marijuana twice in a month

        Crime She claimed the marijuana was for her own personal use.