Man had 140,000 child porn files on 28 devices

A computer technician busted with over 140,000 child porn files on 28 devices, plus almost three million uncategorised files, had been collecting the illegal files for 20 years.

Daniel Terry Jewell, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on February 17 to one count of possessing child exploitation material (CEM).

Judge Jeff Clarke, after reading horrific descriptions penned by police who have to review the material, said: "words fail me".

"It is abhorrent to think there is an interest, let alone a market, for this depravity," he said.

Jewell lost his job at a local IT business in March 2020 and has volunteered for St Vincent de Paul.

MORE ROCKY COURT STORIES:

Man stabbed housemate in chest and left him to die

CQ beef processor fined $75k after worker falls from machine

.207 Childers drink-driver had driven from Emu Park

Crown prosecutor Ryan Godfrey said police searched Jewell's residence on April 25, 2019, where Jewell attempted to minimalise his criminal conduct, telling police he 'may' have some CEM on "a USB".

He said police found six CEM files on the USB depicting an eight to nine-year-old children "playing with themselves".

Mr Godfrey said this was a "mere snapshot" of what Jewell had collected.

He said police seized 28 devices.

The court heard there were over 140,000 CEM files located, plus 2.9 million uncategorised files.

Jewell told police he had been collecting the material for 20 years and estimated he had collected "10s of thousands" of files.

Mr Godfrey said Jewell claimed he "did not have a sexual preference for children" which has been rejected by the Crown.

He said Jewell admitted to masturbating to the material.

The material included 2,586 images of prepubescent children showing genitals or anus, depicted carrying out sexual activity.

Mr Godfrey said of those, the majority were female children aged four to 12 and the focus was on their genitals carrying out sexual activity.

Jewell had 62,947 CEM images under category two of INTERPOL's classification system.

The system involves files of real pre-pubescent children (about under 13) with the child involved in a sexual act, witnessing a sexual act or the material focused on the child's anal or genital region in Category 1 (INTERPOL baseline).

Category 2 (locally defined CEM not fitting category 1 description) involves files which are illegal according to local legislation, either by way of age or content.

Category 3 (related non-illegal files) involves images that form parts of a CEM series, but which on its own is not illegal, although it may contain important clues or identifying information to assist investigations in relation to files from categories 1 and 2.

Jewell's collection included 141 category 1 videos, 665 category 2 videos, 88,000 category 3 files and 2.9 million uncategorised files.

Judge Clarke said the majority of the videos ran more than 10 minutes.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client had no children and had lived in shared accommodation for eight years with his housemate not knowing about Jewell's collection.

He said Jewell was diagnosed in 2019 with Adjustment Disorder and anxiety as a result of being charged with these offences, and had shown symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Mr Ahlstrand said Jewell claimed he had not understood having this type of material in his possession was illegal until after being charged.

Judge Clarke said he struggled to understand how he could not have known for 20 years of collecting that his collection was illegal, and now understand.

He said Jewell had paid a subscription fee for a software program that hid his search history.

"You made a custom slide show to view it," Judge Clarke said.

He sentenced Jewell to two years and three months prison, suspended after serving six months and operational for four years.