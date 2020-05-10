Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Deans
News

Man freed from car in Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
by
10th May 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 1:47 PM

Critical care paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the southbound lane crash was reported at Bells Creek at 9.42pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one man from a car, due to his injuries.

He was treated by QAS for injuries to his arms and legs.

The other man was treated for a minor head injury.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour.

More Stories

bruce hwy queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern for elderly pair after Mother’s Day car crash

        premium_icon Concern for elderly pair after Mother’s Day car crash

        News TWO elderly people have possibly sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.

        Overnight fire at iconic Rocky Hotel investigated

        premium_icon Overnight fire at iconic Rocky Hotel investigated

        News Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the building when fire crews arrived at the...

        COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        premium_icon COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        News 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of exercises with the Singapore Armed Forces.

        Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        premium_icon Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        News Three police cars and a fire crew were spotted by a witness racing to the scene of...