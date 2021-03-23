Menu
The Yeppoon Foreshore area during a high tide.
News

Man had weapon under his shirt at Yeppoon foreshore

Darryn Nufer
23rd Mar 2021 12:30 AM
Police found a man with a weapon concealed under his shirt after they were called to the popular Yeppoon foreshore precinct last month.

Jamie Lawrence Harrower, 39, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that when police were called to the rotunda area at the Yeppoon main beachfront at 1.45pm on February 18, they found an intoxicated Harrower with a long object in his hand, concealed by his shirt.

The prosecution described the weapon as a 50cm machete.

Harrower’s solicitor Brandon Selic said the item was not a machete nor a knife, but a replica weapon sold in collector stores.

Magistrate Cameron Press had to consider that Harrower was on a suspended sentence for public nuisance at the time of committing his latest offence, and that he had an 11-page criminal history.

Mr Press fined Harrower $600.

He did not activate the suspended sentence but extended its operational period by two months.

jamie lawrence harrower posession of a knife in public tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

