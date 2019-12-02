Man hadn’t driven for 29 years, crashes into tree

When emergency services crews arrived at the crash on Keppel Sands Road, Anthony John Hoffmann was still in the driver’s seat with the door open and people were attending to him.

A MAN who hadn’t driven for three decades “lost the plot”, got behind the wheel after drinking, and crashed into a tree near Keppel Sands.

When police tried to take a blood sample from Anthony John Hoffman he refused and that, along with driving while unlicenced, landed the 61-year-old in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week where he pleaded guilty to the two offences.

Emergency services were called to Hoffman’s single-vehicle crash on Keppel Sands Road about 5.30pm on October 30.

Hoffman, who was bleeding from the nose and slurring his speech, was aggressive towards police and said to an officer: “F... off c...”.

Police checks revealed that Hoffman’s driver’s licence had expired on June 1, 1990.

Hoffman had to be placed on a transport bed by on-scene paramedics and once inside an ambulance he admitted to drinking prior to driving.

Hoffman complied with a police direction to supply a specimen of breath which indicated he exceeded the legal alcohol limit.

But at Rockhampton Hospital, where he received medical treatment, Hoffman refused to supply blood.

In court last Thursday, police prosecutor Jessica King said Hoffman had two previous court appearances for traffic matters - the latest being in 1982.

Representing Hoffman, solicitor Cam Schroder explained why his client made the fateful decision to drive that day.

Hoffman was carer for his mother and father but was upset that day having put his dementia-suffering dad into a retirement home.

He’d been drinking at a mate’s place at Emu Park and was driving home to Tungamull.

“He readily admits he lost the plot that day,” Mr Schroder said.

“He has not driven since the first of June, 1990.

“He can’t remember anything at all about the incident and he wishes, very sincerely, to apologise for his bad language.”

Hoffman wore a neck brace in court and it was told that he’d sustained vertebrae and nerve damage during the accident.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale explained that the charge of failing to supply a blood sample was treated in the same category as someone who had a high blood-alcohol reading.

“Otherwise everyone would run around refusing to give their blood, wouldn’t they?”

Hoffman was fined $1100 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for six months.