Man harassed riverfront restaurant staff, customer for food

Kevin Andrew Leisha obstructed police after they arrested him for public nuisance.

A MAN who walked into a Rockhampton restaurant and yelled at staff while demanding food, has been placed on probation.

Kevin Andrew Leisha also harassed a patron at Boathouse Rockhampton on July 5.

About 2.40pm the 51-year-old entered the Quay Street business and approached the front counter, demanding food.

Leisha was advised by staff that the kitchen was closed.

He proceeded to yell at staff before approaching a patron who was eating and harassed her for food.

The patron got up and left immediately.

Leisha was ushered away from the restaurant but continued to yell and swear at staff.

After police arrested Leisha and attempted to put him in a police vehicle, he resisted and in the process he held onto an officer’s wrist and would not let go.

Leisha pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20 to public nuisance and obstructing police.

The court that Leisha was “deeply sorry” for his behaviour and that he had been drinking on the day of his offending.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted that Leisha had a long-standing problem with his behaviour after drinking, as was evidenced by his criminal history.

Mr Clarke placed Leisha on six months’ probation.