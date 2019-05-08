Menu
A man is in a serious condition after his arm was partially severed near the wrist during an assault at the taxi rank on Bath St, Alice Springs. PICTURE: SATRIA DYER-DARMAWAN
Crime

Man’s arm “partially severed” in attack

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
8th May 2019 11:30 AM
A MAN'S arm has been partially severed during a brutal attack at a Territory taxi rank.

The 30-year-old is in a serious condition at Alice Springs Hospital with severe injuries to his forearm just above the wrist.

It is alleged another man struck him with a weapon, near a taxi rank on Bath St just after 9pm.

After the altercation the alleged offender, a 42-year-old man fled the scene - running through the Coles carpark.

The victim was able to flag down a passing police car, which stopped and provided assistance until St Johns Ambulance arrived.

Police caught up with the man on Whittaker St and arrested him; he remains in custody.

Police have blocked off the area, which has been declared a crime scene, as detectives examine the scene.

Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident or where the offender fled following the assault, to contact them on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 reference job 8958649.

