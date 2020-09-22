Man headbutted after fight outside CQ pub

A CAPELLA man who headbutted another pub patron, asked the magistrate for a banning order to help him deal with alcohol issues.

Kodie Troy Langtry, 33, was asked to leave the Capella Hotel about 7pm on June 24, after he approached another man inside the premises and started a public confrontation.

Senior Sergeant Paul Cramp said the other man followed Langtry outside the hotel before they started physically fighting near the bottle shop.

The police were called to the premises in regards to the fight which was in full view of hotel patrons and staff.

About 7.45pm police were called to further confrontation at a residence about 400m away from the pub, Sgt Cramp said.

Langtry was in the driveway, swearing and gesturing before he headbutted the other man, who suffered a small laceration.

Langtry apologised to the man and the police, and said he was very “p---ed off” and upset over previous issues.

He pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on September 22, to public nuisance within licensed premises and public nuisance.

“In my defence, I messed up and apologised to the public the day after,” he told the court.

Langtry asked Magistrate Robert Walker to issue a year-long banning order to assist him in dealing with alcohol issues.

Although after further discussion, Mr Walker decided a probation order would be more appropriate.

“You were cooperative, apologetic to police and the public after the plainly unacceptable behaviour,” Mr Walker said.

Langtry was ordered to nine months probation to allow him to deal with “what seems to be an underlying issue with alcohol”.

Convictions were recorded.