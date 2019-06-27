Menu
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
Crime

Man held following woman’s suspicious death

by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in a northern Queensland community.

Specialist detectives and forensic officers are being flown into the Cape York community of Kowanyama today following the suspicious death of the 21-year-old woman.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker confirmed a 29-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

He said the woman was initially taken to the local medical centre but was later pronounced dead.

    • 27th Jun 2019 9:30 AM