Dwaine Robert King faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.
Crime

Man held hostage, beaten with wrench, court hears

by Alexandria Utting
3rd Aug 2019 1:27 PM
A MAN who allegedly held another person captive and beat him with a wrench in Keperra overnight has been remanded in custody.

Dwaine Robert King, 22, faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning on three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of torture, deprivation of liberty and wilful damage.

The charges came after he allegedly held an 18-year-old man from The Gap, who was known to him, hostage at a Keperra home in the early hours of this morning.

Police alleged that between 1am and 6am King refused to allow the man to leave the property.

During the alleged ordeal, King is accused of repeatedly punching the man in the head and hitting him with a wrench.

The victim fled the property at 6am and called police.

The 18-year-old was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with facial lacerations and bruising.

King will return to court on September 2.

