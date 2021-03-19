Man helping cancer battling mother, fails to appear in court

A man claimed he missed court appearances due to assisting his mother get to Brisbane for cancer treatments.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application and pleaded guilty to two fail to appear in court charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 16.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, 43, was the carer for his mother who had breast cancer and his father died from cancer a year ago.

She said he also had his nine-year-old son in his care, who was being looked after by another relative while he was in the watch-house.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant was located at a Kawana address on March 16 and told police he forgot about court as he was in Brisbane helping his mother who has cancer, but was unable to provide documents to support the claim.

He said both the defendant and victim had complete disregard for court orders.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined the defendant $800 for the fail to appear in court charges.

He said it was alleged the defendant and complainant were having a conversation out the front of his residence in February, which breached the DV order.

There was a second breach charge from December before the court.

Mr Press granted the defendant bail and adjourned the domestic violence breach charge to May 19.