Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
knife crime
knife crime
News

Man hiding in yards at 4am with knife

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN found hiding in bushes with a knife in the middle of the night claimed he needed a knife walking around Gracemere at night, for protection.

Daniel Charles Langman pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

OTHER COURT:

Forensic test results delay Gilliland case

Central Qld’s ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

Teen speeding at 110km/hr on Musgrave St almost hit cop car

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were called to a Jamie Crescent address at 4am on August 1 after reports of a male hiding in a neighbour’s backyard.

He said police found the male hiding in bushes across the road when they arrived.

Mr Fox said Langman told police he had a knife and he needed it walking around Gracemere at night.

He was on parole for a District Court sentence at the time for 34 charges – mostly property offences – to pay for his drug addiction.

He broke into three homes and 14 business premises between September 2014 and February 2017 including dancing academies, Capricorn Rewind Electrical, Battery World and Rockhampton Printing Services.

READ MORE: Man stole $111,000 of goods in two years to fund addiction

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said the father-of-two lived with his girlfriend and her children.

She said his offending had de-escalated.

Langman was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven
    • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM
    Westfield shuts down 129 shops

    Westfield shuts down 129 shops
    • 21st Aug 2020 10:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch tonight’s two games at Browne Park on this website.

        Former nurse strikes police offer in drunken assault

        Premium Content Former nurse strikes police offer in drunken assault

        News Police officers were called to reports of a “grossly intoxicated” woman sitting in...

        Teen busted driving unregistered V8 to ‘take someone home’

        Premium Content Teen busted driving unregistered V8 to ‘take someone home’

        News A TEENAGER was caught driving a high-powered defective motor vehicle with incorrect...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: I won’t support Labor or LNP

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: I won’t support Labor or LNP

        News LETTERS to the editor and also cartoonist Harry Bruce’s view.