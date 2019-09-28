Man hit by car in Rocky city

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday morning after being struck by a car in the Rocky CBD.

A MALE pedestrian was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after he was struck by a car on Saturday morning.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 8.22am on the corner of East and William streets.

On scene paramedics treated a man aged in his forties before taking him to hospital.

Details on the injuries he sustained were not available but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations into the accident are continuing.