Man hit by car in Rocky city

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Sep 2019 10:55 AM
A MALE pedestrian was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after he was struck by a car on Saturday morning.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 8.22am on the corner of East and William streets.

On scene paramedics treated a man aged in his forties before taking him to hospital.

Details on the injuries he sustained were not available but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations into the accident are continuing.

car pedestrian accident east and william streets rockhampton hospital rocky city accident
