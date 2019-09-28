Man hit by car in Rocky city
A MALE pedestrian was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after he was struck by a car on Saturday morning.
Emergency services responded to the incident at 8.22am on the corner of East and William streets.
On scene paramedics treated a man aged in his forties before taking him to hospital.
Details on the injuries he sustained were not available but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was transported to hospital in a stable condition.
Police investigations into the accident are continuing.