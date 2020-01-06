Man hits homes, businesses and schools in ice-fuelled spree xxxxxx xxxx

Nothing was off-limits for Jaydan Joseph Rankin during his Rockhampton crime spree.

NOTHING was off-limits for an “ice fuelled” man responsible for a Rockhampton crime spree as he targeted a charity, schools, pubs, businesses and residential homes.

The 27-year-old’s prime motive was to get money for his next hit of methamphetamines but his clumsiness saw him leave behind vital clues for police.

Jaydan Joseph Rankin is now behind bars after his appearance in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last month.

One of Rankin’s burglary victims was a 57-year-old Murray Lane resident - she had more than $30,000 worth of gemstones stolen when he and a co-offender forced open a locked security screen at her home. Also taken was an iPad and a bottle of rum.

A Park Avenue couple fell victim to Rankin’s burglaries multiple times.

The first time they woke to find their back door open and a handbag and vehicle stolen.

Rankin returned another night and stole the same Toyota Camry from the residence.

Another Rockhampton resident woke one night wondering why the light was on in the kitchen.

Upon further inspection he found the back door open and a hooded jumper which did not belong to anyone at the home on a chair.

Items stolen included jewellery which had belonged to the man’s late wife, his wallet, debit cards, and car keys.

Sometime later police spoke with Rankin in relation to other matters and during a body search they found one of the stolen debit cards.

It was then Rankin admitted to police that he’d left his hooded jumper at the victim’s home.

A Berserker resident who fell victim to Rankin woke one morning to find a 36-inch television missing along with about $300 worth of alcohol.

On one occasion, Rankin went to the Allenstown residence of an ex-girlfriend with the intention of trying to reignite their relationship.

But he found her with another man and that enraged him. He returned one night and terrified the woman who was woken by glass shattering.

She got out of bed to see a spanner on her bedroom floor near a smashed window.

She heard Rankin’s voice, which she recognised, and called police.

In another brazen crime, Rankin entered the Kalka Palms Hotel Motel at 11.30pm and waited in the gaming room until staff left that area.

He then entered a restricted area and removed bags of money containing $260 in coins.

All of this was caught on CCTV footage and Rankin later admitted to police he’d used the stolen money to play pokies and buy drugs.

The Leichhardt Hotel was hit in similar circumstances with Rankin entering near the gaming area.

He then walked to a coffee station and made himself a drink.

Once staff left the gaming area he jumped over a counter and took a container holding $300 in coins.

Again CCTV footage captured everything.

Charity organisation Centacare CQ was also targeted by Rankin.

He and a co-offender forced open a three-bay shed at the Bolsover Street premises and stole items including a chainsaw, mower, whipper snipper, air compressor, blower, a box of tools, battery chargers, drill sets, gurney and numerous jerry cans of fuel.

Rankin’s fingerprints were found at the scene.

Schools weren’t immune to Rankin’s offending.

At Rockhampton High School he broke into a ­staffroom by smashing a window.

Once inside he took rum and coke cans from a fridge - consuming one of them and leaving it and his DNA behind in the process.

The haul also included a laptop, generator and battery charger.

The 16 charges which ­Rankin pleaded guilty to this week were for offences dating back to December 2018, when on the night of the 28th, he led Biloela police on a foot chase through numerous residential yards as he jumped fences to avoid capture.

Before the pursuit, Rankin was seen armed with a knife at an intersection following an incident.

During his crime spree, Rankin also led Rockhampton police on at least one foot chase through suburbia.

In court, police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Rankin had a “significant history” of ­property offending.

Rankin’s lawyer Samantha Legrady said his recent crime spree had coincided with him starting to use ­methamphetamines.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow handed down a 27-month jail head sentence with a parole eligibility date of April 24, 2020.