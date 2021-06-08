Man hits out at way Coles treated customer

A Coles customer upset at his treatment by the supermarket over his need to scan a QR code has received an apology from the retailer. Picture: David Crosling / NCA NewsWire

A Melbourne man has hit out at Coles over the way his father, who has Parkinson’s disease, was treated after struggling with using the QR code.

Mark, a caller to 3AW radio, explained how his 70-year-old father attended the Coles store at Knox City on Sunday, but was told by a store attendant he couldn’t come inside without scanning the QR code as part of Covid-19 requirements.

Mark said his father, who uses a walking frame and also has Dupuytren’s contracture, which prevents him from opening his hands, didn’t understand the request.

“He said, ‘I don’t know what you mean, I don’t know how to do it,” Mark said.

“He said get your phone out.”

Mark said the man spoke to his father rudely, causing him to fumble, get nervous and forget his phone code.

“He couldn’t unlock it because he was so nervous about what was happening,” he said.

Mark said the man gestured to his father to go to the front service desk but when there, he struggled to write down his details because of his hand condition.

“He felt scared and now he doesn’t want to go back to Coles and he thinks he’s going to get banned,” he said.

“He’s got this disease, he’s trying to fight it as best he can. He goes in every day.

“It gives him some joy, otherwise he’ll just sit in his apartment and do nothing.

“The elderly that don’t know, you don’t treat them like that,” he said.



Coles said it has since apologised to the customer.

“We were sad to hear of the experience of one of our valued customers,” a spokeswoman said.

“We want our team to always make sure we are making it as easy as possible for our customers to comply with QR code and sign in requirements.

“Millions of customers have used the QR codes to check in to our stores since they were made mandatory and we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the process.”

Originally published as Man hits out at way Coles treated customer