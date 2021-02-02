Man hits partner in face in DV attack

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 27 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: Russell Millard

A domestic violence offender hit his partner in the face because she “trashed” his bedroom.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 27 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant and victim had been in a relationship for about two and a half years at that time of the offending.

Ms King said police attended an address in Maryborough about 8.30am on May 24, 2020, in response to a domestic violence incident.

She said the victim told police she had been punched in the face by the defendant.

She said the victim told police the defendant verbally abused her about making a mess inside his room before hitting her in the face and then holding up a mop against her.

She said police spoke with the defendant, who confirmed there had been a “heated argument” over the victim “trashing” his bedroom.

She said the defendant claimed both he and the victim had hit each other, and he retaliated and hit her back after he was hit over the head with a mop.

In a separate unrelated incident, Ms King said police found half a gram of marijuana in the defendant’s shorts pocket after he was detained for a search in Rockhampton at 11pm on January 12.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client suffered from anxiety and depression and had anger management issues because of those conditions.

Mr King said his client admitted to hitting the victim in the face, but claimed it was more of a backhand than punch.

He said there had been no repetition of domestic violence since the offending and his client had moved to a different town to put distance between himself and the victim.

The defendant was ordered to 16 months’ probation with criminal convictions recorded.

