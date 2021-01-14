Menu
Generic image of broken roof tiles. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Crime

Man hits the roof after foot pursuit with cops

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrettt@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
A man has been charged after he allegedly climbed a roof and hurled roof tiles at police in Kempsey yesterday.

The 26-year-old had allegedly fled from an apartment complex in Leith Street, West Kempsey after police were called to the residence following reports of a man threatening a woman around 1pm.

After a foot pursuit, the man allegedly jumped onto a roof and began throwing roof tiles at officers from Mid North Coast Police District as they established a perimeter and began negotiations.

Additional police were called to assist, and the 26-year old was arrested on George Hardiman Ave about 3pm.
He was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged with malicious damage, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, self-administer a prohibited drug, breach of bail and an outstanding warrant.

He was refused bail and will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday.

