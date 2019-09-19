Man holds up gaming store with knife, steals Xbox

Police are searching for a man after a gaming business was held up in Cairns Central (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

POLICE are hunting a man who allegedly held up a computer gaming store with a knife in Cairns Central this morning.

It is alleged the man entered the EB Games store in the McLeod St shopping centre about 10.15am and initially asked to be shown an X-box with the intent to purchase it before he produced a knife and stole it, along with two games.

He then fled on foot through the food court and out onto Bunda St and was last seen running towards Grimshaw St in Parramatta Park.

Multiple police crews including the Property Crime Squad attended the scene but the man could not be located.

A police spokesman said they had seized CCTV footage of the incident.

The man is described as being tanned complexion, proportionate build and aged in his late teens or early 20s.

There were no reports of injuries following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.