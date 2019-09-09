Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man crushed by tractor in hospital

9th Sep 2019 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was crushed by a tractor in the Darling Downs at the weekend.

The Toowoomba-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter flew to a private property in the region at 4.15pm Saturday.

The man, in his 60s, suffered multiple injuries after he was run over by a tractor.

RACQ LifeFlight was tasked to a Western Downs property after a man was crushed by a tractor.
RACQ LifeFlight was tasked to a Western Downs property after a man was crushed by a tractor. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were already on the scene, when the SGAS aeromedical crew arrived.

The patient was stabilised, before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition, under the care of LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and Flight Paramedic.

racq lifeflight surat gas aeromedical service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

    premium_icon Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

    Environment WATCH: Multiple calls were made for reinforcements to protect homes.

    CQ town revealed as most expensive place to fuel up in QLD

    premium_icon CQ town revealed as most expensive place to fuel up in QLD

    News 'Retailers are taking drivers for a ride with margins this high.'

    • 9th Sep 2019 9:38 AM
    Council meeting cancelled for tomorrow

    premium_icon Council meeting cancelled for tomorrow

    News Full list of scheduled meetings for this month

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Bushfires continue to threaten CQ

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Bushfires continue to threaten CQ

    News Bushfires are still burning at Mount Archer and Byfield