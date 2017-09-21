Man hospitalised after Bruce Hwy rollover near Rockhampton

UPDATE 11.30AM: A MAN injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Rockhampton was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The man, aged in his 60s, suffered chest pain and a cut to the pelvic area in the crash on the Bruce Hwy 5km north of Raglan about 6am.

He was initially reported as entrapped in his vehicle, but had removed himself by the time the Queensland Ambulance Service had arrived.

Paramedics assessed him on scene, and transported him to the hospital about 8am in a stable condition.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the man remained in a stable condition at 11.30am.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Service attended to make the area safe and clean up, but has since left the scene.

The Queensland Police Service also attended, but there were no reports traffic was obstructed.

UPDATE 7.40AM: PARAMEDICS are assessing a man aged in his 60s following a single-vehicle crash south of Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service remain on scene, but are unable to provide further details of the man's injuries at this time.

The crash occurred about 5km north of Raglan on the Bruce Hwy, near Shields Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services remain on scene and are making the area safe.

The Queensland Police Service are on scene, but there are currently no reports of road closures.

Further details of the crash are unknown at this time.

INITIAL REPORT 7AM: EMERGENCY services have arrived on scene of a Bruce Hwy crash in Raglan, south or Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggested the male patient may be entrapped following the single-vehicle crash, called in about 6am.

However, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said he was out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived at the site, about 5km north or Raglan.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service have arrived also arrived on scene about 7am.

More police crews are still proceeding, but there are no reports of road closures at this time.

The QAS were unable to provide further information regarding injuries as they have only recently arrived.

They reported the male was the only patient involved.

QFES are currently making the area safe.

More information to come.