Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

Man hospitalised after car slams into tree near Rocky school

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th May 2018 6:32 AM

BYSTANDERS helped a man escape from his wrecked car last night after it crashed into a tree in Rockhampton.

Witnesses suggest the man lost control of his sedan while exiting the Heights College precinct around 6.45pm on Wednesday night before driving across the lawn area and hitting a tree on Carlton St.

Ambulances were called to the scene where onlookers helped the man get out of the vehicle before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a suspected fractured pelvis.

His car suffered major damage to the front end.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

