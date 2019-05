A man in his 40's was taken to hospital overnight after his motorbike collided with a pig near Kabra.

A MAN in his 40s was transported to hospital last night after his motorcycle collided with a pig near Kabra.

The man was travelling on Four Mile Road near Mcevoy Rd around 7.30pm on Monday night when he crashed after hitting a pig.

He sustained significant injuries to his hand.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the crash at 7.36pm and transported the man to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.