Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TEENAGER was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash.
A TEENAGER was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash.
Breaking

Man hospitalised after crashing truck into tree

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th May 2020 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: A man who crashed his truck into a tree has been transported to Roma Hospital with head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on the Carnarvon Highway in Eumamurrin, 33km north of Roma.

QAS received the call at 8.59am this morning that a male driver had run his truck off the side of the road and struck a large tree.

The man was transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition with head and possible spinal injuries.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Selfless and hard-working: Tributes flow for Peter Wells

        premium_icon Selfless and hard-working: Tributes flow for Peter Wells

        Sport Cricket stalwart loses cancer battle: ‘He will always be watching over us’

        ’PROBLEMATIC’: Reason for Rocky’s dirtiest drain revealed

        premium_icon ’PROBLEMATIC’: Reason for Rocky’s dirtiest drain revealed

        Environment The gross contents of the filthiest drain in town will shock you.

        50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        premium_icon 50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        News A ROCKHAMPTON driver who crashed due to fatigue on his way home from work, killing...

        POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

        premium_icon POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

        News Here are our Top 30 contenders, so get in quick while you can.