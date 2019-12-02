Neighbours terrified after drive-by in Ipswich suburb

POLICE are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm in North Booval last night.

Around 10pm Sunday night, emergency services responded to reports a man had been shot in the front yard of an address in Oxford St.

Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm at Oxford Street, North Booval last night. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

Neighbours were left shocked after hearing the sound of gun shots echo throughout the quiet neighbourhood.

Preliminary investigations indicate, two shots were fired from a passing car, with one of the shots hitting a man in the arm.

"Police reckon there was only two gunshots, but I heard three at about ten o'clock last night," Neighbour Kim White said.

"It was very scary. I come out and there was no one here and the next thing I know, there were heaps of police cars and ambulances.

"They were here within minutes. They were really fast. I said to my grandson, 'there's police cars everywhere, that was a gunshot.'

Ms White said the family were usually pretty quiet and believed they had guests over.

"They're a family, husband and wife. They've got kids," she said.

"I've been here for just over twelve months and they have parties and whatever, but it's fairly quiet.

"It's just very scary for it to happen right next door. I've got grandchildren and just to think that people have the hide to do those sorts of things when there's kids in the house."

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, transported a male patient in his twenties to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A woman was also taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with an arm laceration.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.