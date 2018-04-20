Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man hospitalised after fire breaks out in Yeppoon bedroom

Shayla Bulloch
20th Apr 2018 11:21 AM

FIRE crews were called to a house fire in Yeppoon this morning resulting in one man being taken to hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to an address on Marina Ave, Taranganba around 9.15am to reports of a structure fire.

On arrival, one crew reported a fire in the downstairs bedroom, working until 10.35am to get it under control.

All people were out of the house when crews arrived with one man being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson from QAS said crews attended the address around 9.44am and assessed one male patient for smoke inhalation.

He was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Fire crews left the home with neighbours once all safety checks were done.

