Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was flown to hospital.
The man was flown to hospital.
News

Man hospitalised after ‘freak’ log accident

by Evin Priest
25th May 2021 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:31 PM

A man who was struck by a six-metre log on the NSW south coast has been rushed to a Sydney hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics responded to reports of a log hitting a man on Alma Ave at Fishermans Paradise, south of Jervis Bay, just after 9am Tuesday.

A log sprung up from a pile of logs and hit the man aged in his 50s.

NSW Ambulance dispatched two road crews, along with a specialist medical team which included a critical care doctor and a critical care paramedic on board a helicopter, to the scene.

Paramedics treated a male for back, hip and leg injuries before he was flown to St George Hospital in Sydney in a serious condition.

NSW Ambulance inspector Faye Stockman said the “freak accident” needed urgent attention and helicopter transportation.

“It was essential that we activated the helicopter quickly as early reports suggested the male was seriously injured,” inspector Stockman said.

“The log appeared to be six metres in length and definitely had the potential to cause life-threatening injuries.

“We know that sometimes freak accidents do occur, it is important that everyone continues to remain vigilant while working.”

SafeWork NSW was contacted for comment but said the incident was not referred to them as work related.

Originally published as Man hospitalised after ‘freak’ log accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING: 200+ evacuated in major power station incident

        Premium Content ROLLING: 200+ evacuated in major power station incident

        News Emergency services rush to explosion at Central Queensland power station.

        • 25th May 2021 2:54 PM
        Police continue to search for wanted CQ woman

        Premium Content Police continue to search for wanted CQ woman

        Crime A man was taken into custody on Saturday.

        • 25th May 2021 2:05 PM
        Drunk refused to leave venue, drank drove a week later

        Premium Content Drunk refused to leave venue, drank drove a week later

        Crime Not only did Aleta Marie Songoro drive drunk without a licence, she also refused to...

        • 25th May 2021 2:00 PM
        REVEALED: Number of Banana Shire council complaints for Q1

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of Banana Shire council complaints for Q1

        Council News The complaints report was presented to Banana Shire Council held at monthly meeting...