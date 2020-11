A man was taken to hospital following a motorcycle crash at Berserker overnight. Pic: file photo

A man was taken to hospital following a motorcycle crash at Berserker overnight. Pic: file photo

A MAN in his 30s was taken to hospital following a late-night motorcycle crash at North Rockhampton.

It is understood the single-vehicle incident occurred at the corner of Queen Elizabeth Dr and Musgrave St, Berserker around 11.50pm.

The man was assessed on scene by paramedics, QFES and QPS also attended.

He was later transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.