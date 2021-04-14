Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STREET FIGHT: Man hospitalised after massive Tara street brawl on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Pic: Richard Walker
STREET FIGHT: Man hospitalised after massive Tara street brawl on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Pic: Richard Walker
Crime

Man in hospital after massive alleged street brawl in Tara

Peta McEachern
13th Apr 2021 4:16 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2021 6:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An alleged family feud resulted in a late afternoon brawl breaking out on the streets of Tara on the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was transported to Tara Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries to his eye on Tuesday, April 13.

 

STREET BRAWL: A massive street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps
STREET BRAWL: A massive street brawl broke out on Barden Street in Tara on Tuesday afternoon, April 13. Pic: Google Maps

 

A Queensland Police spokesman said an alleged physical altercation between five people had occurred on Barden Street at 3.20pm.

"Initial reports indicate it was a family matter - investigations are continuing," he said.

The Chinchilla News understands 10 to 20 people were involved in the street disturbance.

assult queensland ambulance services queensland polcie service street brawl tara crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        Premium Content Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        News The masterplan also includes a $6m synthetic running track, buildings, extra...

        ‘No regrets’: Reggie Tucker reflects on 50 years as coach

        Premium Content ‘No regrets’: Reggie Tucker reflects on 50 years as coach

        Cycling & MTB The CQ legend who helped shape Anna Meares’ celebrated career has retired.

        SURF LAKES ACCESS: Potential roundabout plans for Yeppoon Rd

        Premium Content SURF LAKES ACCESS: Potential roundabout plans for Yeppoon Rd

        News A standard intersection off Yeppoon Road is not permitted due to safety concerns...