A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after he crashed his car on Nine Mile Rd on Sunday morning.

PARAMEDICS transported a man in his 40s to Rockhampton Hospital following a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

The man sustained minor injuries after the crash at 3.50am on Nine Mile Road.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service.