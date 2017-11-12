Man hospitalised after North Rocky crash

ONE person was hospitalised and three others suffered minor injuries after a two-car collision on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Carlton St late Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for Queensland police said the cause of the crash was being investigated.

He said a man, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to Rockhampton hospital for treatment to a cut to an arm after the crash, which happened about 5.15pm.

The occupants of the other car, a woman and two children, were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, the police spokesman said.

He said a doctor was passing by and happened to be on scene shortly after the crash.