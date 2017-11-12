Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man hospitalised after North Rocky crash

Authorities attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision in North Rockhampton yesterday.
Authorities attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision in North Rockhampton yesterday.

ONE person was hospitalised and three others suffered minor injuries after a two-car collision on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Carlton St late Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for Queensland police said the cause of the crash was being investigated.

He said a man, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to Rockhampton hospital for treatment to a cut to an arm after the crash, which happened about 5.15pm.

The occupants of the other car, a woman and two children, were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, the police spokesman said.

He said a doctor was passing by and happened to be on scene shortly after the crash.

Topics:  carlton st police rockhampton crash yaamba rd

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Rocky partygoers turn up the festive fun

Rocky partygoers turn up the festive fun

Photo gallery: Were you snapped on city's nightlife scene?

O'Rourke promises $2.5m for Rocky school

CQ LABOR LAUNCH: Mirani MP Jim Pearce, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Education Minister Kate Jones and Rockhampton candidate Barry O'Rourke are all smiles ahead of the Queensland election on November 25. They joined in the fun at the Red Lion Hotel yesterday for the CQ launch.

ALP hold CQ election launch at Red Lion Hotel

Anti Labor and LNP group launches Rocky campaign

A still from action group Flick 'Em's campaign in Rockhampton.

Flick'Em spokesman says it's time for a change

Rocky's World Cup/NRL omission disappointing, not surprising

Australian Kangaroos player and former CQ player Ben Hunt is seen during training for this year's Rugby League World Cup.

CQ NRL Bid boss says Rocky lacks quality facility

Local Partners