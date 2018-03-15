Man hospitalised after Rockhampton's bin burning incident

BIN FIRE: There were almost tragic consequences after a wheelie bin was set on fire in Rockhampton.

A ROCKHAMPTON man was lucky to escape with his life after allegedly coming under attack from a woman on Wednesday night, police say.

At a noon press conference yesterday, officer in charge of Rockhampton CIB, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey described the unusual situation leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Det Snr Sgt Peachy said at 8.30pm Wednesday night the 38-year-old woman was alleged to have broken into the yard of a Campbell St property by ripping a number of palings off the front fence.

"She's then set alight some items inside a wheelie bin, we're not sure if another accelerant was used, and has then placed the wheelie bin under the dwelling,” he alleged.

House fire: Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey talks about a deliberately started fire under a house in Campbell Street overnight.

He said a short time later, it appeared the woman called emergency services from a Gladstone Rd address to raise the alarm.

"As a result, minor damage has been caused to the house,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"Due to the fire, smoke has leaked into the actual residence and the man had to be transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.”

Soon after reporting the fire, the accused was picked up by police at the Gladstone Rd address, arrested and transported to the Rockhampton Watch house where she was charged with one count of wilful damage (for the damage to the fence) and another of endangering property by fire.

He confirmed the woman had been staying at the house for a number of days (including the night before), but wouldn't speculate on her motive.

Det Snr Sgt Peachy said while victim was understandably shaken, he was well enough to be released from hospital.

The woman faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court today and was granted bail to a Kingaroy address and the matters have been adjourned until May 23.

"Police will allege that underneath the house she has caused damage to the dwelling, by lighting a fire underneath the house,” a police spokesman said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the incident as a "house fire” but said there were no injuries.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze about 8.45pm, after they received the call just before 8.30pm.

They left the scene with police at 9.20pm.