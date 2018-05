A car rolled on Tuesday night in Stanwell leaving one man hospitalised.

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a crash on a busy Central Queensland highway last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a single-vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Hwy around 8.50pm to reports of one patient.

A man in his 50s sustained minor injured from the Stanwell crash and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.