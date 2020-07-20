Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRASH: A single vehicle crash took place in the early hours of this morning on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.
CRASH: A single vehicle crash took place in the early hours of this morning on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.
News

Man hospitalised after single vehicle crash on Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s was hospitalised following a crash on the Bruce Highway in the early hours of this morning.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool, south of Rockhampton at 2.23am.

CRASH: A single vehicle crashed on the Bruce Highway near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool in the early hours of this morning.
CRASH: A single vehicle crashed on the Bruce Highway near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool in the early hours of this morning.

A male was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to QAS arrival.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with chest and ankle injuries.

Queensland Police said the cause of the crash was unknown and investigations were continuing.

bajool bruce highway crash single vehicle crash tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        premium_icon Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        Property The Bouldercombe facility is in the master planning stages now

        Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        premium_icon Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        News Livingstone Shire Council approved the park design – now residents can have their...

        THE BAVARIAN: Countdown is on for Rocky’s newest restaurant

        premium_icon THE BAVARIAN: Countdown is on for Rocky’s newest restaurant

        Food & Entertainment The huge building will accommodate around 490 guests, including 230 in an outdoor...

        Fundraiser volunteer victim of cunning, wanton, lying thief

        premium_icon Fundraiser volunteer victim of cunning, wanton, lying thief

        News AN OPPORTUNISTIC offender snatched a fundraiser volunteer’s phone when he turned...