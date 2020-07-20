Man hospitalised after single vehicle crash on Bruce Highway
A MAN in his 20s was hospitalised following a crash on the Bruce Highway in the early hours of this morning.
Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool, south of Rockhampton at 2.23am.
A male was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to QAS arrival.
He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with chest and ankle injuries.
Queensland Police said the cause of the crash was unknown and investigations were continuing.