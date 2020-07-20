Man hospitalised after single vehicle crash on Bruce Highway

CRASH: A single vehicle crash took place in the early hours of this morning on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

CRASH: A single vehicle crash took place in the early hours of this morning on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

A MAN in his 20s was hospitalised following a crash on the Bruce Highway in the early hours of this morning.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool, south of Rockhampton at 2.23am.

CRASH: A single vehicle crashed on the Bruce Highway near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool in the early hours of this morning.

A male was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to QAS arrival.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with chest and ankle injuries.

Queensland Police said the cause of the crash was unknown and investigations were continuing.