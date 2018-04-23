Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.
Man hospitalised after suspect encounter with deadly animal

Shayla Bulloch
23rd Apr 2018 7:39 AM

AN AFTERNOON swim turned into a close call for a 21-year-old man who was stung by a 'highly venomous' marine animal yesterday.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to Lady Musgrave Island around 5.30pm yesterday to reports that a man had been stung by a blue-ringed octopus.

According to the Queensland Poisons information centre, the bite from the octopus' beak-like mouth can be potentially fatal.

A blue-ring octopus.
At barely the length of a pencil, the venom from the octopus can often cause numbness and nausea before restricting muscle movement.

The patient was initially treated on the beach by crews before being stabilised to fly to the mainland.

The Flight Crew Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor treated the patient for the sting before flying him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital said the man had since been discharged but could not confirm if the sting was from a blue-ringed octopus.

