Paramedics took an Emerald man to hospital after a trailer fell on him.
News

Man hospitalised after trailer fell on him

Kristen Booth
11th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
AN EMERALD man was hospitalised with suspected spinal injuries after a trailer fell on top of him about 11am on Wednesday.

Peter McDowell, 63, was pulling an item out of an unsecured trailer at his home near Loch St, Emerald, when the trailer moved suddenly and knocked him over.

Mr McDowell said he was knocked unconscious and was laying on the ground until the paramedics arrived.

“I’m very sore and in a lot of pain,” Mr McDowell said.

“I didn’t secure the trailer and it just came down on top of me.

“I was dizzy and hurt my back. I was just laying there and the clouds were spinning.”

He sustained shoulder, neck and suspected spinal injuries and was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

The 63-year-old, who is now back at home, says the incident proved how important it was to secure a trailer before working on it.

“I learnt my lesson the hard way.”

emerald ambulance emerald hospital qas trailer incident
Central Queensland News

