Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE, 7.50PM: A man in his 20s has been transported to Dysart Hospital for precaution after a truck and four-wheel drive collided in Middlemount on Tuesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash reportedly occurred on Dysart Middlemount Road about 6.20pm.

Initial reports suggested the vehicles involved were a truck and Toyota Prado.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said all persons were out of their vehicles.