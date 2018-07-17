Man hospitalised after two-car crash on Cap Coast

UPDATE 8.20am: PARAMEDICS have transported a 74-year-old man to hospital after a crash on a Yeppoon road.

The man was complaining of some neck pain after the two-vehicle accident around 8am this morning.

He was taken to Yeppoon Hospital.

INITIAL STORY: PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a car accident in peak hour traffic on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

Initial reports indicate crews were called to a two-vehicle crash along Barmaryee Rd around 8am this morning.

Queensland Police Service is reportedly already on scene of the "nose to tail” crash that is now off the road.

Ambulances are on the way to a 74-year-old who has some neck pain.

It is unknown whether anyone else is injured.

More to come.