Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRASH: A man in his 50s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a two vehicle collision on the Capricorn Highway.
CRASH: A man in his 50s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a two vehicle collision on the Capricorn Highway.
News

Man hospitalised after two vehicles crash on Capricorn Hwy

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
15th Jul 2020 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE, ambulance and firefighting crews have responded to a two vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway this morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Glen Heaton Rd and Evergreen Rd, 3km west of the township of Westwood, just after 10.15am.

HIGHWAY CRASH: Two vehicles have collided this morning 3km west of Westwood on the Capricorn Highway.
HIGHWAY CRASH: Two vehicles have collided this morning 3km west of Westwood on the Capricorn Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man in his 50s suffering from chest pain was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

QFES has a crew at the scene making the area safe.

Emergency services were unable to confirm whether the road was blocked by the crash.

tmbcrashes two vehicle crash westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROCKY 20/21 BUDGET: How the rates changes affect you

        premium_icon ROCKY 20/21 BUDGET: How the rates changes affect you

        News Plus: See the 11 projects included in the record $170 million capital program.

        Keppel Kraken: Call to remove ‘danger’ to children

        premium_icon Keppel Kraken: Call to remove ‘danger’ to children

        News ONE councillor wants a piece of equipment there removed permanently.

        Rocky council prepares for growing population in budget

        premium_icon Rocky council prepares for growing population in budget

        News The 2020/21 budget was handed down yesterday - here’s a breakdown of what is in...

        WATCH: Stunning Gladstone view wows on national broadcast

        premium_icon WATCH: Stunning Gladstone view wows on national broadcast

        News One of Gladstone’s most iconic views was beamed across the nation.