Man hospitalised after two vehicles crash on Capricorn Hwy

CRASH: A man in his 50s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a two vehicle collision on the Capricorn Highway.

CRASH: A man in his 50s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a two vehicle collision on the Capricorn Highway.

POLICE, ambulance and firefighting crews have responded to a two vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway this morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Glen Heaton Rd and Evergreen Rd, 3km west of the township of Westwood, just after 10.15am.

HIGHWAY CRASH: Two vehicles have collided this morning 3km west of Westwood on the Capricorn Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man in his 50s suffering from chest pain was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

QFES has a crew at the scene making the area safe.

Emergency services were unable to confirm whether the road was blocked by the crash.