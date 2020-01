Queensland Ambulance officers attended the scene of a single vehicle roll over near Bouldercombe this morning. Photographer Dean Asher

A man was hospitalised after his vehicle rolled on the Burnett Highway near Bouldercombe this morning.

Queensland Ambulance arrived at the scene just before 6am.

A man patient was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

Paramedics transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.