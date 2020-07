A man was taken to Emerald Hospital after being burned by a backyard fire.

A man was taken to Emerald Hospital after being burned by a backyard fire.

A MAN has been burnt from a backyard fire at Emerald overnight.

The man in his 40s sustained superficial burns to his hip and arm at about 10.50pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The incident occurred at a home on Slack Drive.

The man was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.