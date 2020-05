Paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover at Blackwater.

A YOUNG man was hospitalised with head injuries after his vehicle rolled at Blackwater this morning.

The man in his 20s sustained arm and minor head injuries when the vehicle rolled on Ardurad Road, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 6.45am.

He was taken to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.