Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are on scene.
Police are on scene.
Breaking

Man arrested after alleged armed incident in Berserker

Melanie Plane
Leighton Smith
23rd Jul 2020 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.35PM: POLICE have arrested a man at a house in Bawden Street, Berserker after an alleged incident involving a firearm. 

The man was taken into custody just after 2.30pm. 

Further police crews are heading to the scene to search the property. 

It is unknown if the firearm used in the alleged offence has been located. 

The victim of the alleged confrontation in Ellis St is working with detectives. 

UPDATE 2.25PM: ALL crews involved in the cordon in the Berserker area in relation to reports of an armed man have been ordered to stand down. 

It is unclear whether police have located the wanted man. 

Police have also cleared a nearby home, which is a known address of the suspect. 

No one has been injured in the incident. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police immediately. 

INITIAL: POLICE are cordoning off a section of Berserker after an alleged incident involving what appears to be a handgun.

Initial reports indicate a resident of Ellis Street called police after another man presented at the front of his house and challenged him to a fight.

The man, described as having dark skin, skinny and wearing a black cap and black jumper, was armed with what appeared to be a black handgun.

The offender has since fled the scene and is on foot in the vicinity of the Rockhampton hockey fields at Kalka Shades.

Multiple police crews are establishing cordons and searching for the man on foot.

They have been instructed to don bullet-proof vests and the dog squad has been called.

tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not good enough’: Doc broke quarantine after hot spot visit

        premium_icon ‘Not good enough’: Doc broke quarantine after hot spot visit

        News Health Minister Steven Miles has slammed a Queensland doctor fined for breaking quarantine after returning from a declared coronavirus hotspot in Melbourne.

        Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        premium_icon Simple act that is driving down crime in Rocky

        News Rockhampton Police officers are impressed with the work of community members.

        Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        premium_icon Major staff increase for Rockhampton aged care

        News Rockhampton’s two state-run homes will take on dozens of new full-time nurses.

        Rural CQ property sells for $1.8M at auction

        premium_icon Rural CQ property sells for $1.8M at auction

        Rural The Ogmore property Lexington sold for well above the reserve.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM