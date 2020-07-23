Man arrested after alleged armed incident in Berserker

UPDATE 2.35PM: POLICE have arrested a man at a house in Bawden Street, Berserker after an alleged incident involving a firearm.

The man was taken into custody just after 2.30pm.

Further police crews are heading to the scene to search the property.

It is unknown if the firearm used in the alleged offence has been located.

The victim of the alleged confrontation in Ellis St is working with detectives.

UPDATE 2.25PM: ALL crews involved in the cordon in the Berserker area in relation to reports of an armed man have been ordered to stand down.

It is unclear whether police have located the wanted man.

Police have also cleared a nearby home, which is a known address of the suspect.

No one has been injured in the incident.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police immediately.

INITIAL: POLICE are cordoning off a section of Berserker after an alleged incident involving what appears to be a handgun.

Initial reports indicate a resident of Ellis Street called police after another man presented at the front of his house and challenged him to a fight.

The man, described as having dark skin, skinny and wearing a black cap and black jumper, was armed with what appeared to be a black handgun.

The offender has since fled the scene and is on foot in the vicinity of the Rockhampton hockey fields at Kalka Shades.

Multiple police crews are establishing cordons and searching for the man on foot.

They have been instructed to don bullet-proof vests and the dog squad has been called.