Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night.
Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night. Contributed
Crime

Man hunt for two men after shots fired in Wacol overnight

Navarone Farrell
by
15th Oct 2019 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are on the hunt to identify two men who attempted to break into a residence at Wacol overnight.

Just before 1am, two men approached the residence on Wilga St and made a demand of the residents.

The two men have then entered the courtyard at the rear of the property and attempted to gain entry through the rear door.

The men were denied entry and fired a single shot into the door causing it to shatter.

 

Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night.
Police want to speak to these two men over shots fired in Wacol last night. Contributed

The two residents, a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were not physically injured.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with further information or anyone in the area with CCTV footage of the pair to contact police.

court court news crime police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    premium_icon FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    News One Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in State and Federal Government money in three years — giving it the highest funding in the region.

    Generous donation for life saving rescue service

    premium_icon Generous donation for life saving rescue service

    News Hard work by local members results in a big reward for the local community.

    ’Accept you’ve got a problem’: Judge slams meth driver

    premium_icon ’Accept you’ve got a problem’: Judge slams meth driver

    News Kim Dawn Mcrae learned the hard way just how long methamphetamines stays in your...

    TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The beauty of taking a break

    TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The beauty of taking a break

    News Columnist Jordie Lynch discovers the simple beauty of taking a break.