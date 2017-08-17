Man hunt: Handcuffed teen still at large after CQ escape

MAN HUNT: Police are still searching for a 17-year-old man who escaped custody in Emerald on Tuesday night.

HE WAS cuffed and in police custody, but a 17-year-old man managed to speed away from Emerald police Tuesday evening.

The Queensland Police Service this morning renewed their call for public assistance to find the escapee, last seen driving a stolen white Nissan Navara west of Springsure.

Police had been transporting him from court to the watchhouse when he broke free about 5pm, ran into a neighbouring backyard on Yamala St and stole the vehicle.

The teen sped off in a dual-cab Nissan Navara similar to the one pictured.

He was wearing cuffs at the time, and police believe he may still have them on.

The stolen vehicle was found in Springsure about 9pm Tuesday, and police believe he could still be in or around the township about 70km south of Emearld.

Police advise the man has connections with the Gold Coast, and is described as caucasian, 180cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a navy blue shirt.

Det Insp Darrin Shadlow. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK170516ashadlow

Rockhampton's Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow yesterday advised media the man is not believed to be a danger to society, he just "took an unfortunate source of action".

He said no more vehicles had been reported stolen, so he could be trying to hitch-hike.

Anyone who has seen the man or has further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Alternatively, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.