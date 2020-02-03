Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
News

Man hurt after car plunges 80m

by Emily Halloran
3rd Feb 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to rescue an injured man after his car fell 80 to 100 metres down an embankment at Tamborine Mountain.

It is understood a person phoned emergency services at 1.20pm after they spotted tyre marks on Main Western Road, near Lahey Road.

Critical care paramedics were lowered to the scene with the assistance of the SES and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue team.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from head, shoulder, arm, pelvic and leg injuries.

A QFES spokesman said the car is believed to be able "80 to 100m" down the cliff.

More to come.

accident cliff editors picks gold coast tamborine mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s monster croc to be released into new home tomorrow

        premium_icon Rocky’s monster croc to be released into new home tomorrow

        News He had approached a couple of boats, so was a potential threat

        Rocky Wolverines claim win against Mackay Mavericks

        premium_icon Rocky Wolverines claim win against Mackay Mavericks

        News Wolverines put on a spectacular game at CQUniversity on the weekend.

        Breaking: Rockhampton Zoo welcomes baby chimpanzee

        premium_icon Breaking: Rockhampton Zoo welcomes baby chimpanzee

        News Rockhampton Regional Council announces Holly the chimp gave birth mere hours ago.

        Neighbour catches robbers in the act

        premium_icon Neighbour catches robbers in the act

        News He was reportedly threatened with a screwdriver