A man in his 30s has been hurt in a paragliding incident at Rainbow Beach.

A man has been taken to hospital after they were hurt in a paragliding accident at Rainbow Beach.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to the tourist hot spot about 12.20pm following reports of a "paragliding incident".

The man, in his 30s, suffered hip injuries in the accident.

He was flown to mthe Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.