Man in a serious condition after car vs. bike crash
UPDATE 5.05PM: A MAN is in a critical condition after a traffic crash in Blackwater this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they were transporting a male patient.
"He has a significant leg injury,” the spokesman said.
It is believed he was the driver of the motorbike.
Emergency services are still on scene.
4.45PM: EMERGENCY services are being rushed to a traffic crash in Blackwater this afternoon.
It is understood a car and a motorbike have collided on Blain st, outside Woolworths.
One man is believed to be injured.
Police received the call at 4.38pm.