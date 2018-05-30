Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Man in a serious condition after car vs. bike crash

vanessa jarrett
by
30th May 2018 4:48 PM

UPDATE 5.05PM: A MAN is in a critical condition after a traffic crash in Blackwater this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they were transporting a male patient.

"He has a significant leg injury,” the spokesman said.

It is believed he was the driver of the motorbike.

Emergency services are still on scene.

4.45PM: EMERGENCY services are being rushed to a traffic crash in Blackwater this afternoon.

It is understood a car and a motorbike have collided on Blain st, outside Woolworths.

One man is believed to be injured.

Police received the call at 4.38pm.

bike crash blackwater car crash police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New green strategy a 'milestone' for Rockhampton region

    premium_icon New green strategy a 'milestone' for Rockhampton region

    Council News Increased eco-tourism, more tree canopies and waterway clean ups the focus of new Rockhampton Regional Council environmental strategy

    WATCH: Capras' coach reveals details of key duo's injuries

    WATCH: Capras' coach reveals details of key duo's injuries

    Sport Team gears up for home game against Townsville Blackhawks

    Prominent Coast deputy principal charged with child sex abuse

    premium_icon Prominent Coast deputy principal charged with child sex...

    Crime Coast deputy principal remained in his position until he was charged

    Rocky businesses down $20,000 because of NBN disconnection

    premium_icon Rocky businesses down $20,000 because of NBN disconnection

    Technology It was planned to be 20 minutes between connections, now it's a week

    • 30th May 2018 7:17 PM

    Local Partners