Man in a serious condition after car vs. bike crash

UPDATE 5.05PM: A MAN is in a critical condition after a traffic crash in Blackwater this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they were transporting a male patient.

"He has a significant leg injury,” the spokesman said.

It is believed he was the driver of the motorbike.

Emergency services are still on scene.

4.45PM: EMERGENCY services are being rushed to a traffic crash in Blackwater this afternoon.

It is understood a car and a motorbike have collided on Blain st, outside Woolworths.

One man is believed to be injured.

Police received the call at 4.38pm.