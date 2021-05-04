Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

EXCLUSIVE: New CareFlight jet to boost aeromedical retrieval services
News

Man in coma after freak mower accident

by Evin Priest
4th May 2021 8:38 AM

A "highly distressed" man has been airlifted to hospital by helicopter from a rural town outside of Sydney after accidentally amputating his own leg in a lawnmower accident.

The 56-year-old was using an industrial lawnmower on a tractor at Wilberforce on Monday when he suffered a mishap that resulted in him cutting off his lower leg.

Wilberforce is located 40km northwest of Sydney on the Hawkesbury River.

NSW Ambulance called in CareFlight's Rapid Response Helicopter at 4:25pm and the crew had just four minutes to be in the air after receiving the call.

The chopper arrived at the scene just after 4.45pm, where NSW Ambulance paramedics were treating the man.

A man amputated his own leg with a lawnmower. Picture: supplied CareFlight
A man amputated his own leg with a lawnmower. Picture: supplied CareFlight

Images from the scene show a John Deere tractor with a mowing attachment on the back of the vehicle at a rural property.

A CareFlight specialist doctor and a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic then performed a clinical assessment on the patient.

The crews used an ultrasound and provided further treatment for the wound.

The clinical team then intubated the patient and placed him in an induced coma to stabilise his condition.

A spokesperson for CareFlight said the induced coma was necessary because the patient was highly distressed.

The man was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

The CareFlight helicopter, which is stationed at Westmead Hospital near Parramatta, has four crew on board.

It is operated by a pilot and an air crew officer, as well as a specialist trauma doctor and an intensive care paramedic from NSW Ambulance.

Originally published as Man in coma after freak mower accident

A man amputated his own leg with a lawnmower. Picture: supplied CareFlight
A man amputated his own leg with a lawnmower. Picture: supplied CareFlight
editors picks lawn mower leg amputation mower accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights

        Premium Content LETTERS: New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights

        Letters to the Editor Letters, SMS to the editor along with Harry Bruce’s daily cartoon on current affairs.

        Banks report farming equipment purchases at highest

        Premium Content Banks report farming equipment purchases at highest

        News March 2021 was the third largest month for purchases of agriculture machinery since...

        Drunk tried to break into police car while police were in it

        Premium Content Drunk tried to break into police car while police were in it

        Crime A man tried to break in to a police car, while officers were seated in the car, and...

        Young Rocky girl to cut her hair for charity

        Premium Content Young Rocky girl to cut her hair for charity

        Community She has been growing her hair for two and a half years and will be donating about...