Man in court after a night out on the town

A NIGHT out on the town ended up in a day in court for a young labourer this month.

Michael James Gallagher, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to contravening a direction from a police officer to move on from Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said at 12am on December 7, 2019, Gallagher was removed from the Giddy Goat and about 50 minutes later he returned and was removed again.

Ms Geddes said Gallagher was issued with an infringement notice for failing to leave when required by an authorised person.

She said at 12.55am a police officer told him to move 200m from the bar for six hours. He was seen within that perimeter less than an hour later.

Police asked him what he was doing, and he told them he was waiting.

The court heard he had no criminal history.

Gallagher told Magistrate Jeff Clarke that his offending was “completely out of character”.

“I took it too far that night,” he said.

“I got too intoxicated and made a fool of myself.”

Gallagher was ordered to a four-month good behaviour bond with a $400 recognisance. No criminal conviction was recorded.